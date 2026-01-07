Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Devotional Podcast
Making a Decision? Here are 4 Things You Need To Pray
Making a Decision? Here are 4 Things You Need To Pray

When you just want to make the right choice.
Kate Dreston
Jan 07, 2026
If you’ve ever had to make a big decision, this podcast is for you.

In the next 5 minutes, I’m sharing with you 4 things to pray when trying to figure out what to do.

