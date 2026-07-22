4 Ways to Tell if You Are "All In" for Christ

Kate’s Devotional Podcast4 Ways to Tell if You Are "All In" for Christ121×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:43-4:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.4 Ways to Tell if You Are "All In" for ChristYou are either ALL IN or ALL OUT.Kate DrestonJul 22, 202612ShareTranscriptIt’s easy to say we’re all in for Christ when things are going well, but it gets a lot harder when life is difficult. Included in this 5-minute episode are 4 things to remember when we’re experiencing trials.1 Corinthians 1:9Job 1-42Psalm 36:5James 1:2-4www.katedreston.comSubscribeShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKate’s Devotional PodcastTopical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.Topical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKate DrestonRecent EpisodesAre You Struggling? Does it Mean Your Faith is Failing?Jul 15 • Kate DrestonWhat Tops Your Downtime List?Jul 1 • Kate DrestonFacing Life's StormsJun 17 • Kate DrestonWhy Do We Wait to Appreciate People Until They are Gone?Jun 10 • Kate DrestonFeel Alone? Remember This.Jun 3 • Kate Dreston3 "Lasts" A Christian Can't Wait to ExperienceMay 27 • Kate DrestonExcited About the Rapture Yet?May 20 • Kate Dreston