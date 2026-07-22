Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals
Kate’s Devotional Podcast
4 Ways to Tell if You Are "All In" for Christ
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-4:43

4 Ways to Tell if You Are "All In" for Christ

You are either ALL IN or ALL OUT.
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston

It’s easy to say we’re all in for Christ when things are going well, but it gets a lot harder when life is difficult.

Included in this 5-minute episode are 4 things to remember when we’re experiencing trials.

  1. 1 Corinthians 1:9

  2. Job 1-42

  3. Psalm 36:5

  4. James 1:2-4

www.katedreston.com

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