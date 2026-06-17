Kate’s Devotional PodcastFacing Life's Storms1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:15-6:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Facing Life's StormsGod works through the most destructive stormsKate DrestonJun 17, 2026ShareTranscriptIn this 5-minute episode, I share 3 biblical truths when facing life’s storms.1 Timothy 1:12-172 Corinthians 4:8Psalms 27:14Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcastswww.katedreston.comDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKate’s Devotional PodcastTopical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.Topical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKate DrestonRecent EpisodesWhy Do We Wait to Appreciate People Until They are Gone?Jun 10 • Kate DrestonFeel Alone? Remember This.Jun 3 • Kate Dreston3 "Lasts" A Christian Can't Wait to ExperienceMay 27 • Kate DrestonExcited About the Rapture Yet?May 20 • Kate DrestonEncouragement in the Midst of this Crazy Mixed-Up WorldMay 13 • Kate DrestonYour Life Tells An Amazing StoryMay 6 • Kate DrestonNeed Encouragement? Try This.Apr 29 • Kate Dreston