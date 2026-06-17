Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals
Kate’s Devotional Podcast
Facing Life's Storms
0:00
-6:15

Facing Life's Storms

God works through the most destructive storms
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
Jun 17, 2026

In this 5-minute episode, I share 3 biblical truths when facing life’s storms.

1 Timothy 1:12-17
2 Corinthians 4:8
Psalms 27:14

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

www.katedreston.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture