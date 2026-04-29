Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals
Kate’s Devotional Podcast
Need Encouragement? Try This.
0:00
-4:45

Need Encouragement? Try This.

God will answer your prayer for encouragement.
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
Apr 29, 2026

Feeling discouraged by things you can’t control?

This 5-minute episode is about how to receive encouragement straight from God.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4 (NKJV) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

www.katedreston.com

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