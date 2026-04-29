Need Encouragement? Try This.

Feeling discouraged by things you can’t control?

This 5-minute episode is about how to receive encouragement straight from God.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4 (NKJV) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

www.katedreston.com