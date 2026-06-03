Kate’s Devotional PodcastFeel Alone? Remember This.1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:33-4:33Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Feel Alone? Remember This.Even if everyone else bails, there is One who stays.Kate DrestonJun 03, 2026ShareTranscriptDo you ever feel alone? This 5-minute episode has some encouragement for you! Psalm 73:23James 1:12Philippians 3:14Psalm 139:7-10Hebrews 11:1Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcastswww.katedreston.comDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKate’s Devotional PodcastTopical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.Topical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKate DrestonRecent Episodes3 "Lasts" A Christian Can't Wait to ExperienceMay 27 • Kate DrestonExcited About the Rapture Yet?May 20 • Kate DrestonEncouragement in the Midst of this Crazy Mixed-Up WorldMay 13 • Kate DrestonYour Life Tells An Amazing StoryMay 6 • Kate DrestonNeed Encouragement? Try This.Apr 29 • Kate DrestonWhat If My Faith Doesn't Feel Strong Today?Apr 22 • Kate DrestonHere's a Time When Bragging is OKApr 15 • Kate Dreston