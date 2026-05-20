Kate’s Devotional PodcastExcited About the Rapture Yet?1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:26-4:26Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Excited About the Rapture Yet?I know I am!Kate DrestonMay 20, 2026ShareTranscriptNope, it’s not the plot of a sci-fi movie; it’s the rapture, and in this 5-minute episode, I list 3 things that living in light of the rapture does for us.Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcastswww.katedreston.comDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKate’s Devotional PodcastTopical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.Topical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKate DrestonRecent EpisodesEncouragement in the Midst of this Crazy Mixed-Up WorldMay 13 • Kate DrestonYour Life Tells An Amazing StoryMay 6 • Kate DrestonNeed Encouragement? Try This.Apr 29 • Kate DrestonWhat If My Faith Doesn't Feel Strong Today?Apr 22 • Kate DrestonHere's a Time When Bragging is OKApr 15 • Kate Dreston3 Truths When Spiritual Strength Turns MushyApr 1 • Kate Dreston3 Things You Need To Reignite Your Passion to Read the BibleMar 19 • Kate Dreston