Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals
Kate’s Devotional Podcast
Excited About the Rapture Yet?
0:00
-4:26

Excited About the Rapture Yet?

I know I am!
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
May 20, 2026

Nope, it’s not the plot of a sci-fi movie; it’s the rapture, and in this 5-minute episode, I list 3 things that living in light of the rapture does for us.

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

www.katedreston.com

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