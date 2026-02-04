6 Things Every Christian Needs in Their House

In this 5-minute episode, I list six things a Christian should have in their home, and it won’t cost you a cent!
Proverbs 24:3-4 (NKJV)
By wisdom a house is built,
and through understanding it is established;
through knowledge its rooms are filled
with rare and beautiful treasures.
Love (Romans 12:9-10)
Laughter (Ecclesiastes 3:12-13)
Forgiveness (Ephesians 4:32)
Encouragement (Ephesians 4:29)
Comfort (1 Thessalonians 5:11)
Loyalty (1 Samuel 20)
