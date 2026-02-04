Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals
Kate’s Devotional Podcast
6 Things Every Christian Needs in Their House
0:00
-5:25

6 Things Every Christian Needs in Their House

What's fills your rooms?
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
Feb 04, 2026
picture of an outline of 3 houses

In this 5-minute episode, I list six things a Christian should have in their home, and it won’t cost you a cent!

Proverbs 24:3-4 (NKJV)
By wisdom a house is built,
and through understanding it is established;
through knowledge its rooms are filled
with rare and beautiful treasures.

Love (Romans 12:9-10)

Laughter (Ecclesiastes 3:12-13)

Forgiveness (Ephesians 4:32)

Encouragement (Ephesians 4:29)

Comfort (1 Thessalonians 5:11)

Loyalty (1 Samuel 20)

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

www.katedreston.com

Share

If you’d like to receive a weekly encouraging devotional, please subscribe.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture