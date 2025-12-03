Kate’s Mini Devotionals
When the Past Seems Better Than the Present
Have you ever thought:
Dec 3
Kate Dreston
November 2025
Encouragement to Triumph Over a Not-So-Perfect Holiday
So maybe your tribe's not perfect, neither is mine.
Nov 25
Kate Dreston
If I'm Saved, What Does It Matter If I Sin?
It's a dangerous path to walk.
Nov 19
Kate Dreston
29
13
7
How Not to Let Anger, Fear, Loneliness Throw You Off Your Game
Biblical ways to deal with your hard feelings.
Nov 13
Kate Dreston
Christian - You Are Not Forgotten
We are always on His radar.
Nov 5
Kate Dreston
30
10
7
October 2025
7 Promises God Made to You
These are life-changing once you grasp them.
Oct 29
Kate Dreston
