If I'm Saved, What Does It Matter If I Sin?

In this 5-minute episode, I talk about the seriousness of willful sin, why it’s wrong, and how to steer clear of it!
Here are some of the verses going along with the episode:
Broken fellowship with God (Psalm 66:18)
Conviction from the Holy Spirit (Psalm 32:3-4)
Discipline from God (Hebrews 12:5-11)
Asking God to teach us His ways (Psalm 86:11)
Committing ourselves to God (Romans 12:1-2)
Fully surrendering to God (Luke 9:23)
Examine your heart to see if you truly have a relationship with God. (John 14:15)
Confess your sins, ask for forgiveness (1 John 1:9)
Change your actions, and turn from your sin (1 Peter 3:11)