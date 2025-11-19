If I'm Saved, What Does It Matter If I Sin?

In this 5-minute episode, I talk about the seriousness of willful sin, why it’s wrong, and how to steer clear of it!

Here are some of the verses going along with the episode:

Broken fellowship with God (Psalm 66:18)

Conviction from the Holy Spirit (Psalm 32:3-4)

Discipline from God (Hebrews 12:5-11)

Asking God to teach us His ways (Psalm 86:11)

Committing ourselves to God (Romans 12:1-2)

Fully surrendering to God (Luke 9:23)

Examine your heart to see if you truly have a relationship with God. (John 14:15)

Confess your sins, ask for forgiveness (1 John 1:9)

Change your actions, and turn from your sin (1 Peter 3:11)