How to Overcome When The Holiday is Not-So-Perfect

Kate’s Devotional PodcastHow to Overcome When The Holiday is Not-So-Perfect121×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:27-4:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.How to Overcome When The Holiday is Not-So-PerfectSo maybe your tribe's not perfect, neither is mine.Kate DrestonNov 25, 202512ShareTranscriptIn this 5-minute episode, I list 3 things to keep in mind when that perfect holiday doesn’t happen.Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcastswww.katedreston.comDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksKate’s Devotional PodcastTopical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.Topical, quick devotionals for Christian women who want to grow in the Lord through God's Word.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKate DrestonRecent EpisodesWhen the Past Seems Way Better Than the PresentDec 3 • Kate DrestonIf I'm Saved, What Does It Matter If I Sin?Nov 19 • Kate DrestonHow Not to Let Anger, Fear, Loneliness Throw You Off Your GameNov 13 • Kate DrestonChristian - You Are Not ForgottenNov 5 • Kate DrestonYou Need to Hear These 7 Promises God Made to YouOct 29 • Kate Dreston4 Valuable Lessons From Their Last Days of LifeOct 23 • Kate DrestonDuring Hard Times, 3 Ways to Focus on the Right ThingsOct 15 • Kate Dreston