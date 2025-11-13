How Not to Let Anger, Fear, Loneliness Throw You Off Your Game

In this 5-minute episode, I’m going to list important reminders for handling hard feelings like anger, depression, fear, stress, and loneliness when they come up.

There’s no struggle when dealing with positive emotions like happiness or gratefulness. What we struggle with are those challenging emotions that Satan uses to throw us off our game.

Anger - Proverbs 14:29, Ephesians 4:26

Depression - Psalm 43:5, Psalm 42

Fear - 1 John 4:4b, Psalm 33:11, Psalm 20:7

Anguish - Psalm 31:10, Isaiah 40:31

Stress - John 14:27, 1 Peter 5:7, Matthew 10:29-31

Lonely - Psalm 25, Psalm 145:18

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

www.KateDreston.com