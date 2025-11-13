Kate’s Mini Devotionals

How Not to Let Anger, Fear, Loneliness Throw You Off Your Game
Biblical ways to deal with your hard feelings.
Kate Dreston
Nov 13, 2025

In this 5-minute episode, I’m going to list important reminders for handling hard feelings like anger, depression, fear, stress, and loneliness when they come up.

There’s no struggle when dealing with positive emotions like happiness or gratefulness. What we struggle with are those challenging emotions that Satan uses to throw us off our game.

Anger - Proverbs 14:29, Ephesians 4:26
Depression - Psalm 43:5, Psalm 42
Fear - 1 John 4:4b, Psalm 33:11, Psalm 20:7
Anguish - Psalm 31:10, Isaiah 40:31
Stress - John 14:27, 1 Peter 5:7, Matthew 10:29-31
Lonely - Psalm 25, Psalm 145:18

Discussion about this episode

