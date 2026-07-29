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For the one who feels like they want to stop trying…

Maybe you’re tired of waiting and wondering if anything will ever change.

Maybe you’ve asked God which direction to go, but there was no clear answer.

Maybe you are beginning to think things are never going to get better and what’s the point.

Hold on.

Before you give up, take a look at this!

In Scripture, there are many examples of hard times for 40 and then came 41.

Let me explain how 41 can change everything!

Goliath taunted the Israelites for 40 days, then a young man named David came on the scene. Day 41 came, and the giant fell. According to God’s plan, the course changed for an entire nation. (1 Samuel 17) For 40 years, the Israelites wandered in the desert on their journey to the land God promised them. Year 41 came, and God parted the Jordan River for them to enter their destiny. According to God’s plan, they started a new beginning. (Joshua 5)



And Joshua said to the people,

“Sanctify yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do wonders among you.”

Joshua 3:5 (NKJV)

For 40 days, a storm flooded the earth, destroying everything that wasn’t on the ark with Noah and his family. Day 41 came, and the process of restoration started. According to God’s plan, the slow journey to a fresh start began. (Genesis 8)

Wrapping Up

When your view of the future is dim, and your hope is dwindling, your 41 could be right around the corner.

Your answered prayer, your deepest desire, or your dream come true could happen tomorrow, next week, or next month.

The point is – don’t give up – God can do anything. (Ephesians 3:20)

But as you wait, remember His timing is perfect, ours isn’t.

What we think is best for us might not be.

Trust Him.

He’s got a plan.

Never lose hope - here’s to our 41’s!

If you are interested in learning more about the many times in the Bible using 40 years to represent a time of testing and then new beginnings, click here.

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