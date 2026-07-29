Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Tammy Harris's avatar
Tammy Harris
6d

Before I even got out of bed was thinking “0h no! Not again!” Then read your sweet encouraging devotion. Thanks Kate! God is using you to encourage his followers-isn’t that what we all want? To be used for Christ!! Now onward to my day 41……

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Carol's avatar
Carol
6d

Thank you, Kate. I waited for my 41 and my life transformed into a devoted follower and disciple for Jesus.

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