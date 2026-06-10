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Life is strange.

Often, we don’t appreciate what we have until it’s gone.

I wish I had made more of an effort to spend time with a dear friend who died suddenly last year.

Why do some people receive more visits to their graves than they did to their homes when they were alive?

We always think we have more time.

I have so much to do, so I’ll call them next week.

or

I’ll make the time to visit next month once things settle down.

It’s important to make the time.

There are so many ways to communicate. It doesn’t take much effort to show someone we appreciate them, and yet we put it off.

Why do people tend to get more compliments at their funeral than during their lifetime?

Once someone dies, we suddenly feel the need to express all the wonderful things about them. There’s nothing wrong with this.

But, wouldn’t they have been blessed if they had known

you respected them?

Or you loved their laugh?

Or the difference they made in your life?

Why do we tend to forgive only when it’s too late?

Isn’t it strange how we suddenly find it so easy to forgive them?

Yet while they were alive, we held a grudge because they skipped our family gathering or didn’t return a text.

After a death, the insignificance becomes clear. We have the perspective of a bigger picture.

Is it possible that the dead receive all the praise and attention they never got in life because regret outweighs gratitude?

God has placed people in your life for a reason.

Your inner circle is a gift.

Talk to them now.

Show your love now.

Tell them how you feel now.

Before it’s too late. Tomorrow is never promised.

Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow.

You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.

James 4:13-14 (NASB 1995)

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