Have you ever thought:

I miss the good old days…

In that season of life when my siblings were having babies, we would prop them up together on the couch and rush to take a picture before someone spit up, cried, or crawled away.

The children I photographed back then are now having babies of their own.

This Thanksgiving, we kept the tradition; we quickly tried to line up all the great-grandkids on the couch. It was like herding cats.

After I went home, I found similar pictures I had taken 20 years ago and sent them to our family text group.

I couldn’t help but feel a lump in my throat.

I miss those days.

Times were different.

The world wasn’t so chaotic and scary.

Things felt safer and more secure.

My family was healthy and cohesive.

This year, I’m grieving my brother who died way too soon.

I’m missing others who are now estranged from the family.

Back then, my parents were strong and healthy. Now they are slowing down and frail.

Life moves forward, and things change.

It’s one of the best parts of life and one of the hardest.

Did you know the Bible warns us about living in the past?

Ecclesiastes 7:10 NASB 1995

“Do not say, ‘Why is it that the former days were better than these?’

For it is not from wisdom that you ask about this.”

Memories are a precious commodity for us.

The past is a great place to visit, but it’s never a wise place to live.

Our focus should be on God’s current plan for our lives.

Philippians 3:12-14 tells us we are to forget what is behind us and focus on what is ahead.

We can never recapture exactly what we had in the past.

But we can appreciate the present and hold onto the hope we have for the future because it includes eternity in Heaven.

Embrace the present while treasuring the past.

