Katy Parker
2d

Thanks for sharing. People experiencing this don't even know that what they feel is grief, and that in order to move forward they do need to feel what they feel. Honouring our losses and naming our pain brings clarity and healing. That's why I work on a book about ambiguous loss and disenfranchised grief, losses that aren't often acknowledged and grief that is often unseen. We can move forward and honour what we've lost.

Sally Chetwynd
1dEdited

This reminds me of an early episode of "The Rifleman," in which Luke McCain and his young son Mark are traveling West to find a new place to live. They stop to rest their horses, and Mark turns in the saddle and looks back to the hills behind them that they have just crossed. His father says, "There's no lookin' back, son. We've come too far." Mark replies, "I wasn't really lookin' back, just remembering back."

Kate, you know my attitude about looking back, from the essay I sent to you. I don't obsess over what is past, what I wish my family still did, but I do appreciate the past for how it has influenced my life and character. I appreciate that I was just bright enough to capture, in words, that last Christmas with our four generations at the table, the last one that my mother was alive for - that raucous joy that everyone expressed with humor and camaraderie. That will never happen again, but no one can take from me my memory of it and the warm spot it leaves in my heart.

