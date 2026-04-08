This week, I read the story of an innocent man who was wrongly convicted and served 25 years in jail for murder.

While serving in prison, he surrendered his life to the Lord. When he was finally set free, he became a pastor.

Spending endless days and sleepless nights in a small jail cell filled him with anguish, turmoil, and hopelessness.

It was so unfair.

Why did God allow him to go through it?

I don’t know the answer, but I do know the Lord can use any situation for His honor and glory.

What about you?

What are you going through that doesn’t make sense or seems unfair?

Truth is, we may never get the answers we are so desperately seeking.

Our limited view of life is like one puzzle piece.

But God sees the finished puzzle.

We are not promised we’ll understand why we go through the situations we do.

But rest assured, God knows, and it’s all part of His plan.

Do you realize heaven has books? Psalm 139:16 tells us that every day of our lives has been ordained and written in His book.

Our story was designed especially for us. Maybe it’s fair, maybe it’s not. That’s not the point.

One of the keys to persevering when life gets tough is not leaning on our own understanding.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord with all your heart,

And lean not on your own understanding;

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He shall direct your paths.

When we trust Him, we realize our lives are much bigger than the moment we are facing or the crisis we are in.

A Christian’s life is about hope:

1 – Hope in Salvation

He has made a way for us to receive forgiveness. The ultimate gift, the Holy Spirit, will help us in every situation.

2 – Hope in God

His constant presence brings assurance and peace as He is working for our good.

3 – Hope in Heaven

One day, we will be free from life's unfairness and difficulties.

This hope can carry us through anything.

If we acknowledge and trust Him, He will lead us. While He doesn’t promise that everything will be solved or that it will become easier, He assures us of His guidance and presence.

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