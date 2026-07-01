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What are your three favorite things to do in your free time?

This world is packed with activity and stress. Our bodies and brains require downtime.

When we have the opportunity, we tend to find our favorite spot and zone out.

We usually find something entertaining that doesn’t require thinking. There is nothing wrong with this. Without it, our heads would explode!

Free time can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how we spend it.

I’m not here to judge whether how you spend your time is right or wrong. Only the Bible and the Holy Spirit can do that.

Let’s just ask ourselves three questions about the three things we listed:

1. Does our activity align with Scripture?

Are we pleasing God with what we are

watching,

reading,

scrolling through?

Would we be comfortable doing it with Jesus sitting right next to us?

Whatever we fill our minds with is never harmless. All of it takes up space in our heads.

2. Does it have a positive, neutral, or negative effect on our overall mood?

Everything we do brings some kind of response to our attitude or thought process.

Whatever we consistently feed our minds will eventually shape our personalities.

3. Over the long term, will these activities make us miss out on what is important in life?

Are we choosing our own pleasure at the expense of someone else?

Does our screen time mean we don’t play with the kids?

Does working a lot of overtime mean we don’t see the family?

Does our gaming hobby mean we hardly spend time with our spouse?

What does the Bible have to say?

Therefore be careful how you walk, not as unwise men but as wise,

making the most of your time, because the days are evil.

Ephesians 5:15-16 (NASB 1995)

The Scripture instructs us to be wise with our time.

The enemy is very patient and delights in slowly corroding our minds and hearts with things that don’t seem “that bad.” (1 Peter 5:8)

Wrapping Up

We wouldn’t consistently eat junk food and expect it to make us healthy. Instead, it will slowly deteriorate our health.

When it’s time to zone out, let’s avoid feasting on junk food. Instead, let’s fill our minds with the fruits & veggies that will help build our spiritual strength.

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