Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Sally Chetwynd's avatar
Sally Chetwynd
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I love these questions! They make me think and to reassess how I spend my downtime. It is so true that whatever you allow into your brain influences it - garbage in, garbage out; purity in, purity out. What is it they say? "You are what you eat." We need to remember, and to accept, that our bodies (and minds) are a temple to God. Thanks!

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