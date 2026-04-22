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Are you wondering whether you need a strong, steady faith for God to work in your life?

What if I told you the game-changer isn’t the size of your faith but who you place your faith in?

People place their trust in many things that ultimately can’t help them— money, other people, jobs, etc.

True faith is in Jesus Christ.

Our world is uncertain, unsteady, and unpredictable.

We all need faith (Hebrews 11:6) - so what does that look like in a world like this?

#1 - Faith is trusting God’s promises that He will sustain us until our last breath. ( Psalm 55:22 )

Knowing He will provide what we need, this truth propels us through the next 24 hours, and the next 24 hours, and so on. (Philippians 4:19)

It enables us to put one foot in front of the other when we don’t have the strength. (2 Corinthians 12:9)

#2 - Faith is knowing He will help us live each day with purpose and hope. ( Psalms 118:24 )

While sin and immorality surround us, faith helps us see a different picture. (Isaiah 40:31)

Faith helps us know God is sovereign and every day has been ordained for us. (Psalm 139:16)

#3 - Faith is believing Jesus is coming for us at the rapture. ( Titus 2:13 )

It grounds us when the world grows eerily dark.

Knowing He has revealed what will happen before His return gives us peace and removes our fear. (John 14:29)

Wrapping Up

Matthew 17:20 tells us we only need faith as small as a mustard seed. But believe me, it won’t stay that way.

As we trust God with everything and watch Him work in our lives, our faith will only grow.

Faith is like that.

As it grows, it gets stronger.

When we remember the times God has provided for us, we’ll be assured He will continue to meet our future needs.

Faith is about