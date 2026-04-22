What If My Faith Doesn’t Feel Very Strong Today?
What does everyday faith even look like in this crazy and scary world?
Are you wondering whether you need a strong, steady faith for God to work in your life?
What if I told you the game-changer isn’t the size of your faith but who you place your faith in?
People place their trust in many things that ultimately can’t help them— money, other people, jobs, etc.
True faith is in Jesus Christ.
Our world is uncertain, unsteady, and unpredictable.
We all need faith (Hebrews 11:6) - so what does that look like in a world like this?
#1 - Faith is trusting God’s promises that He will sustain us until our last breath. (Psalm 55:22)
Knowing He will provide what we need, this truth propels us through the next 24 hours, and the next 24 hours, and so on. (Philippians 4:19)
It enables us to put one foot in front of the other when we don’t have the strength. (2 Corinthians 12:9)
#2 - Faith is knowing He will help us live each day with purpose and hope. (Psalms 118:24)
While sin and immorality surround us, faith helps us see a different picture. (Isaiah 40:31)
Faith helps us know God is sovereign and every day has been ordained for us. (Psalm 139:16)
#3 - Faith is believing Jesus is coming for us at the rapture. (Titus 2:13)
It grounds us when the world grows eerily dark.
Knowing He has revealed what will happen before His return gives us peace and removes our fear. (John 14:29)
Wrapping Up
Matthew 17:20 tells us we only need faith as small as a mustard seed. But believe me, it won’t stay that way.
As we trust God with everything and watch Him work in our lives, our faith will only grow.
Faith is like that.
As it grows, it gets stronger.
When we remember the times God has provided for us, we’ll be assured He will continue to meet our future needs.
Faith is about
believing the unbelievable
being sure of what we hope for
giving up control over things
putting trust in Someone unseen
and doing it all not because we have to, but because we choose to
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I agree and I would add that faith is not just about what you believe, it is built through what you consistently do with what you have been given.
God rarely starts with big visible moments, He starts with small responsibilities, quiet trust, and daily obedience. That is where faith is actually formed, not just spoken.
Small faithfulness prepares the heart for greater trust, and over time that consistency is what strengthens faith more than anything else.
Thank you Kate-I needed this today!