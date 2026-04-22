Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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William Frick's avatar
William Frick
16h

I agree and I would add that faith is not just about what you believe, it is built through what you consistently do with what you have been given.

God rarely starts with big visible moments, He starts with small responsibilities, quiet trust, and daily obedience. That is where faith is actually formed, not just spoken.

Small faithfulness prepares the heart for greater trust, and over time that consistency is what strengthens faith more than anything else.

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Tammy Harris's avatar
Tammy Harris
15h

Thank you Kate-I needed this today!

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
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