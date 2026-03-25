If you are going through a time where you feel life is too heavy, too hard, or too much,

don’t give up.

The Bible contains numerous examples of people who experienced times of testing or preparation just before a single moment changed their lives forever.

It’s called the “and then” moment.

Noah & the Ark (Genesis 6-9)

After God shut the door to the ark, the relentless rains came. The rest of the world experienced death and destruction.

For 40 days, Noah’s family experienced nothing but rain, clouds, and darkness.

And then, a new beginning was born.

Noah and his family’s life changed forever.

David & Goliath (1 Samuel 17)

For 40 days, Goliath taunted the army of Israel by trying to get one of them to fight to the death.

Everyone in that army feared the towering giant. Even King Saul didn’t know what to do.

At his father's request, a simple shepherd boy came to check on his brothers.

He heard Goliath’s challenge and felt a fire inside him to defend the name of his God.

Through a miracle, a stone from his slingshot landed the final blow.

And then, the giant fell.

David’s life changed forever.

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ (John 19)

Jesus faced unfair persecution that led to His trial.

Even though Pilate believed Jesus did nothing wrong, he sentenced Him to death on a cross.

Having never committed a sin, He bore the sins of the world on His shoulders.

He died and was placed in a tomb.

And then, He arose.

By believing, our lives are changed forever.

(Psalm 30:5b, NKJV)

Weeping may endure for a night,

But joy comes in the morning.

Wrapping Up

Are you struggling to climb out of a deep valley in your life?

Are you desperate for things to start changing for the better?

Don’t let your exhaustion and discouragement get the best of you.

Keep climbing, the Lord is leading you.

In His perfect timing, He will bring you out.

And then, your life will change forever.

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