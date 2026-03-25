Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Jeff Kowell's avatar
Jeff Kowell
1d

As always, very encouraging. Thank you!

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
Peggianne Wright's avatar
Peggianne Wright
1d

Thank you for the encouragement 🙏 I needed to see this today 🫶

🐾💗🐾

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2 replies by Kate Dreston and others
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