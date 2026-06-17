Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Peggianne Wright's avatar
Peggianne Wright
1d

And, afterward, as healing continues, the scars from the storm will serve as reminders that God carries us through all turbulent times and our reliance on Him will give us the strength and courage and hope we need to pick up the pieces and carry on. Keeping you always in my prayers Kate.

🐾💗🐾

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Rebecca Jones's avatar
Rebecca Jones
11h

I have weathered many of these storms in reality and in the spiritual sense. I found Him restoring me just today, I know His healing was at work even before the storm this time. Thank you for this inspiration, Kate.

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