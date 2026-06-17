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This week, I was awakened by a sound that made my heart skip a beat.

Peeking through the window blinds, I saw the glow of the streetlight illuminating the sheets of torrential rain pounding everything in its path. Pushed to their limit, the trees leaned sideways in the 115-mile-an-hour winds.

A few moments later, the sound of the air conditioner came to an abrupt stop. Everything fell silent. There was a feeling in the pit of my stomach that comes with losing electricity when it’s very hot and humid.

The only light came with the intermittent flashes of lightning.

The storm lasted forever; it seemed that way to me anyway. The clock said 90 minutes.

When the morning finally came, it was time to assess the damage.

Our streets were littered with tree limbs, downed power lines, and a random mangled trampoline hanging over a broken fence.

Some things are easy to fix. The dumpster that washed away eventually finds its home again. The toys that flew off into someone else’s yard get reclaimed.

But, the trees…

Broken branches, split trunks, and scattered leaves were everywhere.

Storms like this cause damage to our neighborhoods, much like life’s storms cause damage to our hearts.

Some of the trees were damaged beyond repair.

Thankfully, we are never beyond repair.

God can heal our wounded hearts. No matter what we’ve done, we are never too far gone. All we need to do is cry out to Him. (1 Timothy 1:12-17)

Some of the trees are still living but leaning. The wind was too much for them to keep their balance.

Thankfully, the Lord keeps us from collapsing in the hard times.

The difficulties might make us lose our balance, but God won’t let us fall. (2 Corinthians 4:8) We must fight to persevere.

Some of the trees are still alive, but have open wounds.

A damaged tree may require structural support.

Thankfully, God supports us and provides true healing.

If you are facing strong storms in your life,

Wait for the Lord;

Be strong and let your heart take courage;

Yes, wait for the Lord."

-Psalm 27:14 (NASB 1995)

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