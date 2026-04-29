Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Peggianne Wright's avatar
Peggianne Wright
3d

One of my fave songs reminds us that He's always working - Miracle Worker!

Keeping you in my prayers ♥︎♡♥︎

🐾💗🐾

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Sharon Gray Barry's avatar
Sharon Gray Barry
3d

What a wonderful reminder that God knows just what we need and when.

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