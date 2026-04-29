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Feeling discouraged by things you can’t control?

Been there.

Many times, I’m so focused on my problem, I forget to ask God for His encouragement. But not lately.

As I have written about before, I’ve been struggling with my health for quite some time.

I take a few steps forward, only to go a few steps back. The struggle is exhausting and disheartening.

As with any continual problem, it wears on your ability to remain positive.

Last week during a particularly hard day, an encouragement card appeared in my mailbox from a friend in another country. She couldn’t have planned it to arrive on that day even if she tried.

Feeling setback after setback later that week, I asked God for the comfort He promises in 2 Corinthians 1:3-4. As I was praying, a rustling sound outside my window sent me to investigate. Discovering a bouquet of flowers left anonymously on my front porch, God reminded me in a tangible way that He’s with me, He sees me, and He cares.

Experiencing another day full of problems, I felt overwhelmed. Upon opening my email, I was surprised by a video of my friend playing one of my favorite hymns. It lifted my sagging spirits.

These were not coincidences; none of my friends knew I was struggling.

It was all God. He used them as answers to my prayers for encouragement.

These were 2 reminders:

1 – God hears and answers our prayers. ( Psalm 34:17 )

I don’t mean we get whatever we ask of Him.

My problems didn’t go away. I’m still struggling.

But, He blessed me with hope and comfort in His perfect timing.

2 – God uses others to accomplish His purposes.

If God nudges you to do something for someone else, don’t hesitate.

If my friends were too busy to follow through on their acts of kindness, they would’ve missed an opportunity to be used by the Lord.

Faithfully providing encouragement, He speaks through Scriptures, friends, sermons, or even strangers.

If you need encouragement today, what are you waiting for? Ask God and watch Him answer! We serve an AMAZING God!

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