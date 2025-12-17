Leaving a Lasting Legacy: Saying Goodbye to My Childhood Home
Legacies aren't always about the inheritance of things.
60 years of memories.
The exterior could use a coat of paint, and the front door needs to be replaced.
Even though the house I grew up in is now in disrepair, it was still a beautiful sight.
As I pulled into the driveway for the last time, the house stood empty.
A few days earlier, my parents moved into a retirement community.
All their furniture and belongings were gone, but the memories were right where I left them. Room by room, I remembered good times and bad.
Walking the treeline where I used to build forts with my brothers, I can still hear echos of our laughter.
Walking through the abandoned barn and outbuildings, I remembered what it looked like when I lived there — the cattle feasting in the field, haybales stacked neatly in the barn loft, and the coop bursting with baby chickens.
Touring the barn, I saw my 10-year-old self milking the cows on an unbearably hot summer day.
My parents taught us a strong work ethic. We worked hard raising crops and animals.
They taught us about living a God-honoring life.
As a family, we were in church every week. (A fever was the only excuse for missing services.)
We were taught the important things, like you don’t need money to be happy, and you never lie or go back on your word.
We were taught the difference between right and wrong, and we were punished when we strayed off the narrow road.
Anyone else would just see a broken-down old house, but I see a Christian legacy my mom and dad passed down to me.
Legacies aren’t just about leaving money to your children and grandchildren. It’s about living in such a way that those who have been touched by your life will see you loved Jesus.
We leave a legacy by
living a Christ centered life
following biblical principles
showing God’s love to others
What about you?
What kind of legacy are you creating?
Pray about it. Be intentional. Honor God with your life.
Lovely! Although my parents left us siblings with some significant financial resources, their legacy of personal integrity and uncompromisable character is far more valuable.
Four years ago, my brothers and I sold my mother's house to a woman who had been friends with my mother and one brother. (My father had been gone for over 30 years. My mother had died 10 months before, and we had cleaned out most of our stuff.) I stopped in two months later to pick up a bit more of what we hadn't removed, and the woman wanted to show me what the house looked like, now that she had settled in. She took me into the living room and began with, "I hope it's all right that I've changed this here and that there." I said, "Lisa, it's YOUR house now! You can do whatever you like with it." That boosted her confidence in herself - she tends to be self-effacing and a people-pleaser. We siblings are all pleased that she bought the house, and we try to confirm that to her. (She'll be all right.)
That was beautiful!