60 years of memories.

The exterior could use a coat of paint, and the front door needs to be replaced.

Even though the house I grew up in is now in disrepair, it was still a beautiful sight.

As I pulled into the driveway for the last time, the house stood empty.

A few days earlier, my parents moved into a retirement community.

All their furniture and belongings were gone, but the memories were right where I left them. Room by room, I remembered good times and bad.

Walking the treeline where I used to build forts with my brothers, I can still hear echos of our laughter.

Walking through the abandoned barn and outbuildings, I remembered what it looked like when I lived there — the cattle feasting in the field, haybales stacked neatly in the barn loft, and the coop bursting with baby chickens.

Touring the barn, I saw my 10-year-old self milking the cows on an unbearably hot summer day.

My parents taught us a strong work ethic. We worked hard raising crops and animals.

They taught us about living a God-honoring life.

As a family, we were in church every week. (A fever was the only excuse for missing services.)

We were taught the important things, like you don’t need money to be happy, and you never lie or go back on your word.

We were taught the difference between right and wrong, and we were punished when we strayed off the narrow road.

Anyone else would just see a broken-down old house, but I see a Christian legacy my mom and dad passed down to me.

Legacies aren’t just about leaving money to your children and grandchildren. It’s about living in such a way that those who have been touched by your life will see you loved Jesus.

We leave a legacy by

living a Christ centered life

following biblical principles

showing God’s love to others

What about you?

What kind of legacy are you creating?

Pray about it. Be intentional. Honor God with your life.

