Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Chetwynd's avatar
Sally Chetwynd
3d

Lovely! Although my parents left us siblings with some significant financial resources, their legacy of personal integrity and uncompromisable character is far more valuable.

Four years ago, my brothers and I sold my mother's house to a woman who had been friends with my mother and one brother. (My father had been gone for over 30 years. My mother had died 10 months before, and we had cleaned out most of our stuff.) I stopped in two months later to pick up a bit more of what we hadn't removed, and the woman wanted to show me what the house looked like, now that she had settled in. She took me into the living room and began with, "I hope it's all right that I've changed this here and that there." I said, "Lisa, it's YOUR house now! You can do whatever you like with it." That boosted her confidence in herself - she tends to be self-effacing and a people-pleaser. We siblings are all pleased that she bought the house, and we try to confirm that to her. (She'll be all right.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Dreston
Love_GR's avatar
Love_GR
2d

That was beautiful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture