Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
15h

My brother, who is a relatively new Christian, and I were having this very conversation last week. I shared some of these same stories and others with him, and the effect on him was one of joy and relief. When we think that David was literally called "a man after God's own heart," then look at his own human foibles, we can truly rest in the unconditional love of our Abba heavenly Father.

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Cassandra Hill's avatar
Cassandra Hill
5h

God's grace and mercy are such a blessing.

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
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