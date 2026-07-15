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Have you ever felt like if you’re struggling, it must mean you’re failing?

Sometimes we equate strength and confidence with a successful Christian walk.

I’m not sure where that comes from, because the Bible is full of people who fell apart, yet God used them in mighty ways.

1. Moses was overwhelmed.

He was tasked with leading his people for 40 years on a journey that covered hundreds of miles.

They constantly blamed him for all their discomfort and discouragement.

They often complained and disobeyed his instructions.

2. Peter choked when stressed.

In the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus wanted him to be there while He prayed, but Peter fell asleep.

While the Sanhedrin was trying to find a way to put Jesus to death, Peter denied the fact that he was associated in any way with Him. Not just once, but 3 times.

When it really mattered, Peter let Jesus down.

3. Samson was given magnificent gifts but didn’t handle them well.

He was given great physical strength (he killed 1,000 men at one time), but his morals were weak.

He allowed his wife to sway his commitment to God.

His mistake cost him his physical strength, his eyes, and ultimately, his life (Judges 16:25-31).

What can we learn from these 3?

We are less than perfect but:

He corrects and forgives our mistakes.

He works in our messy situations.

He continues writing the book that is our life story, one page at a time.

Wrapping Up

When we fall apart, lose our way, or get discouraged, God doesn’t think we are more trouble than we’re worth.

The Holy Spirit is there to teach and guide us through the hard times.

Psalm 37:23 says He delights in us. He wants to see us grow and depend more on Him.

The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord,

And He delights in his way.

Psalm 37:23 (NKJV)

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