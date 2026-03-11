Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

When I was growing up in the 1970s, cussing could get someone a spanking, detention, or fired.

There were strict social guidelines prohibiting profanity in public spaces, businesses, and speeches.

Over time, this unwritten rule has changed.

It has become not only acceptable but normalized by the entertainment industry, people in positions of authority, parents, and schools.

What once prohibited someone from obtaining leadership is now applauded, as politicians and leaders frequently use this type of language in public.

Since the culture has fully accepted and celebrated this way of speaking, is it even a sin?

As with any question like this, we go to the Bible for God’s instruction.

It addresses this subject in several places:

1. Filthy language doesn’t honor God.

Colossians 3:8 (NKJV)

“But now you yourselves are to put off all these: anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy language out of your mouth.”

Paul instructed the Colossians not to have anything to do with these sins. Filthy language was included alongside blasphemy.

2. Coarse talk is not acceptable.

Ephesians 5:3-4

”But fornication and all uncleanness or covetousness, let it not even be named among you, as is fitting for saints; neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor coarse jesting, which are not fitting, but rather giving of thanks.”

Here, it groups profanity and dirty jokes with fornication, uncleanness, and covetousness, indicating these are unacceptable.

3. Don’t use foul language.

Ephesians 4:29

”Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.”

According to the Bible, swearing is not only the use of “bad words.” It includes using language that insults, degrades, or demeans others. It also includes taking the name of the Lord in vain. (Exodus 20:7)

Wrapping Up

Profanity may be normalized in our culture, but the Bible never changes positions.

Matthew 12:34 says the words we use reflect our hearts.

1 Peter 1:15-16

“but as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’”

A Christian’s desire is to honor God in everything, so let’s choose our words wisely and be different than the world.

If undecided on this issue, God will help you know what’s holy in His eyes.

I am sure there are many who would disagree with me, would love to hear your comments!

Share