Have you ever sinned on purpose, thinking you’ll just ask God for forgiveness later?

After all, the Bible says if I repent, He will forgive me, right?

“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9 NKJV)

This is a dangerous path to walk. (Proverbs 29:1)

Willful sinning is serious business, and here’s why it’s wrong:

It’s a rejection of God’s authority in our lives

It’s a lack of respect for the One who sacrificed His life for us

It reflects a very prideful heart

Regardless of the forgiveness factor, willful sin carries some significant consequences:

Broken fellowship with God (Psalm 66:18)

Conviction from the Holy Spirit (Psalm 32:3-4)

Discipline from God (Hebrews 12:5-11)

Stay away from willfully sinning by:

Asking God to teach us His ways (Psalm 86:11)

Committing ourselves to God (Romans 12:1-2)

Fully surrendering to God (Luke 9:23)

If you are willfully sinning:

Examine your heart to see if you truly have a relationship with God. (John 14:15)

Confess your sins, ask for forgiveness (1 John 1:9)

Change your actions, and turn from your sin (1 Peter 3:11)

May Psalm 139:23-24 be our prayer today:

“Search me, O God, and know my heart;

Try me, and know my anxieties;

And see if there is any wicked way in me,

And lead me in the way everlasting.”

