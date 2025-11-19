If I’m Saved, What Does It Matter If I Sin?
Exploring the seriousness of willful sin in the Christian life.
Have you ever sinned on purpose, thinking you’ll just ask God for forgiveness later?
After all, the Bible says if I repent, He will forgive me, right?
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9 NKJV)
This is a dangerous path to walk. (Proverbs 29:1)
Willful sinning is serious business, and here’s why it’s wrong:
It’s a rejection of God’s authority in our lives
It’s a lack of respect for the One who sacrificed His life for us
It reflects a very prideful heart
Regardless of the forgiveness factor, willful sin carries some significant consequences:
Broken fellowship with God (Psalm 66:18)
Conviction from the Holy Spirit (Psalm 32:3-4)
Discipline from God (Hebrews 12:5-11)
Stay away from willfully sinning by:
Asking God to teach us His ways (Psalm 86:11)
Committing ourselves to God (Romans 12:1-2)
Fully surrendering to God (Luke 9:23)
If you are willfully sinning:
Examine your heart to see if you truly have a relationship with God. (John 14:15)
Confess your sins, ask for forgiveness (1 John 1:9)
Change your actions, and turn from your sin (1 Peter 3:11)
May Psalm 139:23-24 be our prayer today:
“Search me, O God, and know my heart;
Try me, and know my anxieties;
And see if there is any wicked way in me,
And lead me in the way everlasting.”
Well said... I'd add Romans 6:1-2
"6 ...What shall we say then? Are we to continue in sin so that grace may increase? 2 May it never be! How shall we who died to sin still live in it?"
Oh where would we be without Jesus. I am so grateful for His sacrifice and for His everpresent reality in my life.
My heart overflows with gratitude, Kate. Thank you for these timely words.