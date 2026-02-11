Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Let’s say the average human life expectancy is 70 years.

This means a 70-year-old lives 24,550 days.

Now multiply your age by 365 and see how many days are behind you.

I’m 60, that’s 21,900 days in my rearview mirror.

Yikes, that’s a sobering thought.

But this devotion is not about doom and gloom, it’s about embracing the gift of life and using it wisely.

The following prayer got me thinking about this.

1. What does it mean to number our days?

Remembering life is short:

Don’t waste time waiting for the next thing to happen.

We can get stuck anticipating the next stage of life - getting married, having children, having the kids finally leave home, having grandkids, reaching retirement, etc.

Cherish the ordinary days, they make up the essence of our lives.

Remembering life is a gift:

Savor and enjoy it.

Be thankful for it.

Be obedient to whatever God calls you to do with it.

Remembering it’s not over till it’s over:

Forget about the past. You can’t change it, undo it, or make it better.

Look ahead and move forward.

As long as we’re breathing, we can do something about our situations.

2. What does it mean to have a heart of wisdom?

Live according to biblical principles:

We should go about our days with habits that encourage our spiritual growth.

Spend time in the Bible.

Get to know the Savior and allow the Holy Spirit to speak.

Develop spiritual discernment:

Ask God for wisdom in our circumstances.

Test everything against God’s Word.

Listen to the Holy Spirit.

Focus on what truly matters to God, not man:

Don’t let our unbelieving culture lead us down the wrong path.

Make our goals align with God’s purposes.

Strive to be holy while loving others above ourselves.

It makes all the difference when we see our lives through God’s eyes and the lens of eternity.

Share