Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3d

And I have learned over the years that persistence is also a very important part reducing worry through prayer. We often seem to think that once we've offered up "a" prayer, that's enough, and sometimes, undoubtedly, it is. But in those times when there seem to be no answers, I remind myself of the persistent widow and blind Bartimaeus and the woman with the bleeding issue. I have three major situations in my life at this very moment that have been and remain in limbo. I want answers! But the Lord never changes, He will never leave me or forsake me. I am a son of the living God, I am chosen, and I am deeply loved. Why worry?

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The Wind's avatar
The Wind
3d

Love this!

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