I am a planner, I like to be prepared.

I’m the person who keeps emergency items like a flashlight, first aid kit, and extra food/water in my car when traveling.

Sometimes, even my backup plan has a backup plan.

I worry less if I’m equipped for everything.

It’s weird, most of what we prepare for never happens, and most of what actually happens, we can’t prepare for.

Life is uncertain, and many problems have no easy fix.

God knew it’s part of our nature to worry about the future, whether it’s the next week, year, or decade.

He gave us instructions in the Bible for dealing with the uncertainty.

So don’t worry about tomorrow. Each day has enough trouble of its own. Tomorrow will have its own worries. Matthew 6:34 (ESV)

So how do we not worry?

1. Pray about your situation. ( Psalm 62:8 )

I like to picture it as if I’m bringing Him my tangled ball of problems and handing it over.

He wants you to bring it to Him. (1 Peter 5:7)

2. Believe He can handle it. ( Psalm 37:39-40 )

God not only holds our lives in His hands, but He holds the whole world together. (Colossians 1:17)

Trust me, He handles everyone’s problems at once. Yours aren’t going to stretch His limits.

3. Be thankful ( Philippians 4:6-7 )

We often overlook it, but God included it in our instructions for a reason.

We don’t have to be thankful for the mess, but we can be thankful we serve a God who will guide us through it. (Ephesians 5:20)

With gratitude, the focus shifts less from the problem and more toward the One who we can trust.

Wrapping up

Sometimes, obeying Matthew 6:34 is a struggle, but God is faithful.

He will help us today, tomorrow, and every day after.

We have to Choose

to have faith in a God who has never let us down. (Numbers 23:19)

to believe He will provide the strength we can’t seem to muster. (Philippians 4:13)

to believe He is working for our good. (Romans 8:28)

Dear Lord, I give You my tangled ball of problems. I will trust You to help me.

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