Helping You Find Your Purpose

Why am I here?

What am I supposed to be doing with my life?

In this 5-minute episode, I outline what the Bible states as a Christian’s purpose in life. I also provide questions you can ask yourself to help identify how that purpose applies to your own life.

1. We are to glorify God. (1 Corinthians 10:31, Isaiah 43:7, 1 Chronicles 16:7-36)

2. We are to fellowship with God. (1 Corinthians 1:9)

3. We are to love and serve others in a Christ-like way. (Matthew 22:37-39)

4. We are to witness to others. (Mark 16:15)

