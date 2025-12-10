Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Rhyner's avatar
Christine Rhyner
3d

This post spoke to me since I have recently been discouraged over some things. I go to, "He will keep in perfect peace the mind that's fixed on Him," and "Be anxious for nothing, but in all things by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God, and the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus." Thanks for the reminder to draw closer to Him when things get us down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Dreston
Singing Christ's Hope's avatar
Singing Christ's Hope
3d

I’m so immensely thankful to our Lord for giving us His Word, to pray, to cling to, to sing. I’ve been living with health issues for over 30 years (I’m so, so sorry they’ve entered your life this year). But I can truly say with the Psalmist that it’s been good that I’ve been afflicted. Clinging to His Word, clinging to our gospel hope in Christ, to His unchanging character…has been His precious and gracious gift in so many ways, for it’s all become abiding in His love in years of bedridden. Praying for you. 🙏🏼❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kate Dreston and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture