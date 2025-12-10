Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

2025 has been a difficult year for my health. I went into crisis mode for several months.

With none of the medicines working, no doctor seemed able to help.

My days were spent in pain, and I was not able to get relief. My days became limited and lifeless.

I had nothing to put my hope in but God.

The Bible became my lifeline.

I don’t use that word lightly.

Think of the life preserver as it’s thrown to the drowning man. He can do nothing to save himself.

He must grip the floating device with every last ounce of strength. It means life or death to him.

As a Christian, I knew the Bible was the source of all life’s answers, but these days brought on a different sense of dependence.

Have you ever reached a point in your life where you didn’t know if you could go on? You didn’t know if you even wanted to go on?

I needed to hear from God, I needed hope, I needed strength.

I would pray with a desperate heart for God to speak to me through His Word.

He led me to the Psalms. The author, David, went through some pretty dreadful times of his own.

I implored God to use His Word to soothe my soul like a balm over a painful wound.

I begged Him to provide wisdom.

I pleaded with Him to grant hope and peace in the midst of my turmoil.

He answered my prayers, one moment at a time.

His words sustained me. However, I’m only human, I need to read them over and over each day.

I framed the verses He impressed on me and hung them where I see them often.

These special words from God are now embedded in my heart.

At some point in our lives, we all need a lifeline.

Where do you turn when you feel weak and life seems hopeless?

If you aren’t turning to the Lord and the truth of His Word, your lifeline won’t work. It might keep you afloat for a while, but eventually, you’ll sink.

I encourage you to search God’s Word. He’s waiting to speak exactly what you need to hear in a very special way.

