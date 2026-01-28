Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Did you know the ark Noah built had no steering system, no way for him to navigate?

It was designed to float.

Noah knew he had no control over the vessel.

He couldn’t control

how long it would rain,

where the ark would go,

or when he could get off.

Have you ever been in a situation where all you could do was float?

You couldn’t control if or when the problem would get resolved, or how bad the circumstances would become.

Our nature isn’t to just relax and float; it’s to swim our way to safety as fast as possible.

Noah had no other choice but to trust in the Lord for everything.

After all, Genesis 7:16 tells us the Lord shut him in the ark.

He was living by faith.

We are called to live the same way.

2 Corinthians 5:7 (NKJV)

For we walk by faith, not by sight.

During these moments, we recognize our lack of power because God’s sovereignty encompasses everything, leading us to surrender.

We can stop fighting so hard just to tread water.

We can relax and float.

Sometimes we choose to float, sometimes we have no other options. Either way, our Heavenly Father handles things according to His plan, not ours.

We weren’t meant to

solve every problem,

carry every burden,

or worry about the future.

We aren’t that strong.

But we know the One who is.

Matthew 19:26b

“With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

