Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Wright's avatar
Terry Wright
2d

You put it so simply and obvious! Thank you for the reminder and "gentle nudge!" 👍🏼

Reply
Share
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
1d

Another good one, Kate. Of course I will be linking it tomorrow@https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Your Devotionals and Peter's Proverbs ( https://blog.petersproverbs.us/ ) are two of my favorite go- tos!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kate Dreston and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture