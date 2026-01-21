Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Why am I here?

What am I supposed to be doing with my life?

We’ve all asked these questions at some point.

The Bible explains our purpose and how to fulfill it:

1 Chronicles 16:7-36 is a model of how to bring Him glory:

Praising and proclaiming His greatness

Regarding the Lord as the one true God

Rejoicing and thanking Him

2. We are to fellowship with God. ( 1 Corinthians 1:9 )

We do this by:

Prayer

Worship

Studying the Bible

3. We are to love and serve others in a Christ-like way. ( Matthew 22:37-39 )

We do this by:

Showing love in action (serving, caring, meeting needs)

Putting others’ needs above our own

Giving our time and resources for the benefit of others

4. We are to witness to others. ( Mark 16:15 )

We do this by:

Proclaiming the gospel

Letting others see the joy, peace, and love that only God provides to His children

Sharing our testimony and experiences with others

That is the broad overview shared amongst all believers, but what about the details?

How can we determine what it specifically looks like in our own lives?

God gives us unique talents, interests, and connections, so fulfilling our purpose will look different for each of us.

This may change as we move through the seasons of life.

It’s normal for our passions, goals, and pleasures to change over time as we grow and change.

Answering these questions might help us find our purpose for this particular time in our lives:

1. What opportunities are in front of me?

Have I been made aware of a need I can fill (physically, financially, prayerfully, etc.)?

2. What am I able to do?

Does my schedule have time to volunteer at my church, community, or online?

3. What has God been telling me?

Have I asked God to show me what He wants me to do?

Wrapping Up

God wants us to know our purpose and how to serve Him. He doesn’t want to keep it a secret from us.

If we ask Him, He promises in Psalm 32:8 He will instruct and teach us in the way which we should go.

Colossians 3:23 (NKJV)

“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men,”

