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“You are not alone.”

I don’t know about you, but I need to hear it.

A lot.

Doesn’t it feel good to hear:

“It’s ok, I’ll be right here with you.”

“Let me know how I can help.”

“I’m here for whatever you need.”

Being seen and heard by someone is priceless.

But…

we all know people fail us, no matter how good their intentions.

And even though we have well-meaning friends and family, there are still times when we feel alone.

If you are feeling that way:

Don’t give up.

Don’t despair.

Don’t get discouraged.

We have One who will never leave us.

Nevertheless I am continually with You;

You have taken hold of my right hand.

Psalm 73:23 (NKJV)

The Bible has examples of many people who felt alone:

David writes about how lonely he felt while he was suffering, and his enemies were constantly attacking him. (Psalm 25)

Joshua lost his close friend and mentor when Moses died. The pain is overwhelming when someone we are very close to passes away. (Joshua 1)

Paul felt alone when everyone deserted him at a moment when he needed support. (2 Timothy 4:16).

There are many in the Bible who felt the way you may be feeling today.

But there is good news…hope…encouragement:

There is One who will never stop caring about you.

There is One who will never abandon you.

There is One who will help you.

So, in case you needed to hear this today:

Keep going and moving forward. (James 1:12, Philippians 3:14)

You’re not alone in this world. (Psalm 139:7-10)

Even if you can’t feel His presence, have faith - He is there. (Hebrews 11:1)

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