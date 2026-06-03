Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
8h

Amen, as we all know, one of the enemy's greatest tools is discouragement, and to make us feel alone is a path to that. God promises that He will NEVER leave us, NEVER forsake us, even when we FEEL alone. Go with truth, not feelings.

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
Christine Rhyner's avatar
Christine Rhyner
13h

Thank you for this post. It spoke to my heart during a lonely season I'm going through.

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