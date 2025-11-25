Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

It’s easy to put all your hopes into having a wonderful holiday where the mouthwatering turkey turns out moist and golden brown.

Where everyone arrives on time with exactly what they promised to bring.

Where the conversation is uplifting and the smiles & hugs flow freely.

Where you leave the event with your heart bursting with gratefulness and love.

Yeah, I don’t think many people have that kind of holiday.

If you aren’t a member of that kind of tribe, let me just say, you are not alone.

Here are some of my thoughts to encourage you:

1. The holiday is just one day of the year.

The spirit of gratitude is a part of your heart.

We don’t need one perfect day to realize God is good to us.

As Christians, thankfulness is part of our everyday life. We understand what we’ve been saved from and are grateful for it.

2. There is always tomorrow.

No matter what may go wrong at your gathering, life goes on the next day.

So what if the 5-year-old faceplanted while carrying the pumpkin pie to the table.

So what if someone spills their drink all over the dining table you spent an hour decorating.

So what if Great Aunt Sally makes a snide comment that really ticked you off.

The world will continue to orbit the sun tomorrow, and soon Thanksgiving will be another memory.

Who knows, 2 years from now, you might even laugh about what made you so irritated.

3. There is no such thing as perfection.

Nothing is ever perfect so don’t expect it. Remember to go with the flow.

Sometimes, the plane, train, or bus gets delayed.

Sometimes, the flu waits until the holiday to strike.

Sometimes, your loved ones are scattered, and coming together in the same room is just not possible.

Whatever doesn’t go according to plan doesn’t mean everything is ruined.

As the old saying goes, “Adapt, adjust, and be positive.”

Life is not perfect, but God is. (Psalm 18:30)

The way you respond to the not-so-perfect circumstances may end up being a witness for Christ to those around you.

