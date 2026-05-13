Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1h

Yes, I think one of the saddest parts of all this is that so many young people do think this is normal, and in a sense, for them it sort of has become that. But it is NOT the normal that God prescribes. Good solid points you make, if only people would read and know it's the truth.

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
Peggianne Wright's avatar
Peggianne Wright
2h

Amen! Couldn't have said it better myself!

🐾💗🐾

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