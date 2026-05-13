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Are you getting whiplash from the headlines?

We are at war.

We are not at war.

The economy is good.

Inflation is out of control.

Last week, I watched our “distinguished” politicians use megaphones, scream, and even stand on tables during a vote because it wasn’t going their way.

This should have shocked me, but I have grown accustomed to the unthinkable and complete breakdown of a decorum-based society. Now, it just disgusts me.

And we wonder why many people “check out.” It’s too much.

We’ve become numb to the chaos around us.

And the young people grow up thinking this is normal.

We have a loss for words to address these cultural issues. And as the Bible said would happen in the last days, society’s rules have shifted. Good has become evil. (Isaiah 5:20, Matthew 24:12)

“But as the days of Noah were, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be.” Matthew 24:37a (NKJV)

What were the days of Noah like?

The world was full of wickedness, corruption, and violence.

Genesis 6 says Noah was the only righteous one in his time.

You may think, “The earth has always been filled with evil, this is nothing different.”

I’m not sure what rock you’ve been living under, but if you are in doubt, take a trip to your local grocery store or a large public event. Trust me, the level of wickedness in this world has increased dramatically.

Fellow Believer – I have 2 points to encourage you because I certainly needed it this week.

1 - God placed you at this exact moment in history.

There has been no mistake.

Don’t let the breakdown of society rattle you. All of these things are setting the stage for the tribulation.

We have bigger “fish to fry,” as they say.

The church age is winding down, and there is much to do as we bring the truth to a world filled with lies.

Let’s be focused on work that will bring eternal rewards.

2 - Ask God to reveal your to-do list.

If you don’t know what God wants you to be doing, ask Him.

I can guarantee He has a plan for you.

To know His plan:

Pray

Study Scripture

Ask yourself, “How can I influence others for Christ?”

Take advantage of opportunities in front of you

Many people have no idea what’s coming in the tribulation.

They have not thought about where they will spend eternity.

What if God wants you to tell them?

Wrapping Up

Stay alert about what God is doing in and around you. We all have an important role to play.

Are you up to the challenge?

One more thing - don’t forget the armor of God, it’s essential equipment! (Ephesians 6)

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