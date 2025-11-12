Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

There’s no struggle when dealing with happiness, contentment, or gratefulness.

Those things make life enjoyable!

It’s the tough emotions that throw us off our game.

For this reason, it’s important to know the truth in the Bible.

The Holy Spirit will help us know how to process the difficult feelings when they come our way.

Anger

Dwelling on anger gives the devil a hook he can use to trip you.

DO ask God to help change your attitude. (Proverbs 14:29)

DON’T hold on to resentment so tight it damages your soul. (Ephesians 4:26)

Depressed

Losing hope pulls you into a suffocating hole that’s hard to escape.

DO put your hope in God (Psalm 43:5)

DON’T let your feelings override your faith. (Psalm 42)

Fear

God is greater than anything in this world. (1 John 4:4b)

DO believe the sovereignty of the Lord will sustain you in every situation. (Psalm 33:11)

DON’T trust in physical things of this world to save you. (Psalm 20:7)

Anguish

He understands your deep physical and emotional suffering. (Psalm 31:10)

DO tell God the intense emotions you experience.

DON’T lose hope or give up. (Isaiah 40:31)

Stressed

Believe God will help you to find peace and strength amidst the pressure. (John 14:27)

DO take your worry to the Lord (1 Peter 5:7)

DON’T forget God takes care of His children (Matthew 10:29-31)

Lonely

When you are forsaken by people, God will never forsake you. (Psalm 25)

DO draw near to the Father. (Psalm 145:18)

DON’T isolate yourself, believing Satan’s lies that no one cares about you.

Remember, when life leaves you frazzled and your moods get the best of you, the devil loves it. In his view, things are going exactly according to plan.

When you refuse to get stuck in a negative mindset and rely on God, you are pleasing Him.

Psalm 40:2 (NASB 1995)

“He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay,

And He set my feet upon a rock making my footsteps firm.”

Let’s all focus on how the Lord can bring us out of the dark pit and set us on the solid rock!

Share