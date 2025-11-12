Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggianne Wright's avatar
Peggianne Wright
Nov 12Edited

There are times I wonder why it's so much easier to hear the enemy than to hear our Father? I fail that test all too often!

𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔!

GOD~🐾~D♡GS~🐾~LOVE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Dreston
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
Nov 12

Yes, thank you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture