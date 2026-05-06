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Even in the difficulty of life, we walk in the goodness of God.

Why is that so easy to forget?

I think it’s because living life keeps us too busy for reflection.

I want to share an exercise that shows us, in a real way, the goodness of God.

In thinking about your life up to this point:

1. List 3 of your best life events.

These can include marriages, births, major accomplishments, graduations, awards, etc.

2. List 3 of your most difficult times.

These can include a serious illness, the death of a loved one, an accident, a time spent running from God, etc.

3. Imagine yourself alone in a movie theater, the screen is scrolling snapshots of your life story.

Your baby pics flash across the screen.

Progressing through your life, photos representing the times you just listed as your highlights and lowlights appear.

It ends with today.

4. Take a moment to reflect.

Where can you see God’s hand at work in your life?

Where did He provide for your needs?

When did He sustain you?

How has He blessed you?

Even though each of our stories is unique, I believe it reassures us of 3 truths:

1 - It affirms God’s sovereign work in our lives.

Watching your life as a whole, you see God was working in each part.

He always knew the plan. Psalm 139:15 explains how He knew us before we were created.

Knowing what each day would hold, He kept His eye on us. (Psalm 139:2)

2 - It proves He is faithful.

No one’s journey is easy, most people have faced heartache, pain, or struggles at some point.

He has always been faithful to lead me to the next step.

He has always kept His promises and never failed to meet my needs.

3 - It demonstrates that He has never left us and has always sustained us.

Looking back this way, I realize He was there all along, even when I felt alone.

He never led me to a situation in my life, only to abandon me.

He may not have fixed every problem, but He always provided hope.

Wrapping Up

Please take a moment to watch your life’s movie.

I believe it will encourage you and remind you of God’s goodness.

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