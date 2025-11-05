Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Peggianne Wright
Nov 5

Your tender encouragement always strikes a chord. ♡

1 reply by Kate Dreston
Sharon Gray Barry
Nov 6

My husband died 4 years ago; the third anniversary of my mother’s death is 3 weeks away. A few months after my husband died, I had a devastating illness that put me in a wheelchair. After being a full time caregiver to the two most important people in my life, I needed help. I’m grateful to still be in my home, but I get few personal phone calls. The only “visitors” are my health aide, home care nurse, and occasional maintenance workers. I appreciate your devotional thoughts today, as the gaping loneliness of the once busy house can be very large.

2 replies by Kate Dreston and others
8 more comments...

