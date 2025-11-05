Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

A heart operation kept my friend housebound for many months.

She felt disheartened because everyone else’s life kept going while hers had come to a standstill in recovery.

The get well cards stopped coming, the phone calls slowed, and now she only received an occasional text.

She felt unseen, unheard, and forgotten.

Have you ever experienced a time in your life where you felt no one cared what you were going through?

David writes about these comforting truths in Psalm 31 during a very difficult time in his life.

1. God sees us.

Being overlooked by friends, family, or even strangers can make us feel like we’re invisible.

Our Savior never overlooks us.

Psalm 31:7 (ESV)

“I will rejoice and be glad in your steadfast love, because you have seen my affliction; you have known the distress of my soul,”

He sees our circumstances.

He sees our pain and troubles.

In His eyes, we have value.

2. God hears us.

When we feel like no one is listening, we feel disregarded.

The Lord heard David’s cry in the midst of his troubles, and He hears our prayers too. (1 John 5:14)

Psalm 31:22b (NASB 1995)

“…You heard the voice of my supplications When I cried to You.”

He hears every tear that falls.

He hears every crack in our hearts.

In His Eyes, we have value.

3. God knows us.

If no one understands, it can leave us feeling alone and unloved.

Psalm 31:7b (NASB 1995)

“Because You have seen my affliction; You have known the troubles of my soul,”

In this passage, David knew God truly understood the pure anguish he felt.

Our Father knows our innermost thoughts and feelings, ones we can’t always express.

He knows when our spirit is about to break.

He knows each time we are too weak to take another step.

In His eyes, we have value.

Wrapping Up

We all desire to feel worthy of acknowledgment, to be listened to, and to be understood.

Knowing we are not forgotten can soothe the place in our hearts that’s been wounded by others.

If you feel forgotten, don’t be discouraged, because God always remembers His people.

He tenderly guides and heals, and provides a safe place for us.

