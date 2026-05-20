Picture created by AI

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Someone will be driving down the street when they see a car with no driver swerve into the ditch.

Someone will be on a plane when they hear a flight attendant say they can’t find the pilot anywhere.

One day, millions of believers will disappear from the earth, leaving those left behind wondering what just happened.

It’s called the Rapture.

It seems foolish to those who don’t know God. (1 Corinthians 2:14)

It seems more like science fiction than anything that could actually happen.

But to the Christian, it is the blessed hope!

Titus 2:13 (NKJV)

looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing

of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ,

It is the promise that encourages us when life overwhelms us.

It is the foundation we can stand on.

There are many opinions among believers on the timing and details of the rapture.

That’s OK, we can agree to disagree.

I don’t consider this a point for proving someone’s salvation.

1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 (NKJV) speaks of the rapture:

For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord.

There’s no point in trying to determine a day or an hour; we aren’t given that detail in Scripture.

What matters is living as if today might be the day.

This accomplishes three things for us:

1. It Motivates.

I want to be holy as He is holy. (1 Peter 1:16)

I want Jesus to find me busy doing His work. (Luke 19:13)

2. It Comforts.

The physical pain,

the grief,

the heartache,

and the hardships

will be gone once the rapture happens. (Revelation 21:4)

3. It Excites!

2 Corinthians 5:8 says when we are absent from the body, we are present with the Lord.

It doesn’t get more exciting than that!

Be encouraged Believers, this is GREAT NEWS!

If you want to know for sure that you will be ready for the Rapture, click here.

Share