Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Tammy Harris's avatar
Tammy Harris
1d

Come Lord come!!!

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Emily Wickham's avatar
Emily Wickham
1d

Praise. The. Lord! Jesus is coming back for His bride at the rapture! And yes, I’m excited along with you! Thank you for sharing this message, dear Kate. I benefited from and subscribed to your substack before I even knew we shared the same belief about the rapture. Knowing this adds an even closer sense of fellowship. May the Lord bless you in all you do for Him.

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