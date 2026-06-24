“The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective ….”

James 5:16 (NKJV)

The Bible gives clear direction on how to pray:

DO come in humility.

DON’T come with an attitude of entitlement. God doesn’t owe us anything.

DO desire His will even if it’s different than what we are asking for.

DON’T have the attitude we know what’s best.

DO ask for wisdom. (James 1:5)

DON’T assume we know more than God for what’s best for us. (1 John 3:20)

DO come in faith. (Psalm 5:3)

DON’T doubt. (James 1:6)

DO ask for forgiveness. (1 John 1:9)

DON’T ask with an unrepentant heart. (Proverbs 28:14)

DO come with an attitude of thanksgiving. (Philippians 4:6)

DON’T be unappreciative for what we’ve been blessed with. (Matthew 7:11)

DO come with a clean heart. (Psalm 51:10)

DON’T expect God to answer when we have unconfessed sin. (Psalm 66:18)

DO be persistent. (1 Thessalonians 5:17)

DON’T lose hope. (Luke 18:1)

Remember, the devil loves making us believe that God isn’t listening or doesn’t love us enough to respond to our prayers.

Christians don’t always receive the answers they desire.

It’s a matter of trusting the Lord, believing in His perfect timing, and accepting whatever His answer may be.

One final thing:

DO remember to say thank you. (Luke 17:11-19)

DON’T forget to praise Him. (James 5:13)

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