Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Satan loves to plant thoughts that can lead to doubt or confusion.

It’s important to question them.

Testing each one against the Bible is a helpful step towards clarity and peace.

This is why it’s essential for Christians to actively be reading God’s Word.

Here are some common lies, maybe some of them sound familiar…

1 - Satan’s Lie: No one would love you if they knew everything about you.

God’s Truth: God knew every sin you would commit, and He still sent His Son to die for you. (John 3:16)

2 - Satan’s Lie: You will never measure up to what God wants you to be.

God’s Truth: We will never be perfect this side of heaven. It is only by God’s redemptive power that we are made righteous through His work of grace. (Philippians 3:7-10 & 2 Corinthians 5:18-21)

3 - Satan’s Lie: You are going to have to do a lot better as a Christian if you want to make it into heaven.

God’s Truth: You are not saved because of your works; you are saved by grace, through faith. (Ephesians 2:8-9)

4 - Satan’s Lie: The Bible is too hard for you to understand, so don’t spend time in it.

God’s Truth: The Holy Spirit will teach you what you need to know and help you grasp biblical concepts. (1 John 2:27)

5 - Satan’s Lie: You aren’t lovable or even likable.

God’s Truth: God loves you. He created you in His image. (Genesis 9:6 & Genesis 1:27)

6 - Satan’s Lie: God doesn’t care about your suffering.

God’s Truth: He is keeping track of every one of your tears because of His love for you. (Psalm 56:8)

7 - Satan’s Lie: God wants to punish you by having bad things come into your life.

God’s Truth: He uses trials to help you mature in your faith. (James 1:2-4 & 1 Peter 1:6-7)

8 - Satan’s Lie: Your sin is unforgivable; it’s too much.

God’s Truth: When you ask, He will forgive. (Psalm 103:12 & Hebrews 8:12)

We are in a spiritual battle; suit up so these lies will not affect you. (Ephesians 6)

Guard your mind.

Philippians 4:8 provides guidance.

Think on things that are:

True

Honorable

Right

Lovely

Admirable

Excellent

Praiseworthy

Share