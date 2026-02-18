8 Lies Satan Uses to Trip You Up
Hone your skills to be a human lie detector!
Satan loves to plant thoughts that can lead to doubt or confusion.
It’s important to question them.
Testing each one against the Bible is a helpful step towards clarity and peace.
This is why it’s essential for Christians to actively be reading God’s Word.
Here are some common lies, maybe some of them sound familiar…
1 - Satan’s Lie: No one would love you if they knew everything about you.
God’s Truth: God knew every sin you would commit, and He still sent His Son to die for you. (John 3:16)
2 - Satan’s Lie: You will never measure up to what God wants you to be.
God’s Truth: We will never be perfect this side of heaven. It is only by God’s redemptive power that we are made righteous through His work of grace. (Philippians 3:7-10 & 2 Corinthians 5:18-21)
3 - Satan’s Lie: You are going to have to do a lot better as a Christian if you want to make it into heaven.
God’s Truth: You are not saved because of your works; you are saved by grace, through faith. (Ephesians 2:8-9)
4 - Satan’s Lie: The Bible is too hard for you to understand, so don’t spend time in it.
God’s Truth: The Holy Spirit will teach you what you need to know and help you grasp biblical concepts. (1 John 2:27)
5 - Satan’s Lie: You aren’t lovable or even likable.
God’s Truth: God loves you. He created you in His image. (Genesis 9:6 & Genesis 1:27)
6 - Satan’s Lie: God doesn’t care about your suffering.
God’s Truth: He is keeping track of every one of your tears because of His love for you. (Psalm 56:8)
7 - Satan’s Lie: God wants to punish you by having bad things come into your life.
God’s Truth: He uses trials to help you mature in your faith. (James 1:2-4 & 1 Peter 1:6-7)
8 - Satan’s Lie: Your sin is unforgivable; it’s too much.
God’s Truth: When you ask, He will forgive. (Psalm 103:12 & Hebrews 8:12)
We are in a spiritual battle; suit up so these lies will not affect you. (Ephesians 6)
Guard your mind.
Philippians 4:8 provides guidance.
Think on things that are:
True
Honorable
Right
Lovely
Admirable
Excellent
Praiseworthy
Another lie from the enemy: You've wasted so much time as an unbeliever. God: "I will restore the years the locust hath eaten."
…”to be a human lie detector.” I like that.
Your version is better than 2 truths and a lie…Satan’s lie - God’s Truth