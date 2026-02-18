Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Christine Rhyner
3h

Another lie from the enemy: You've wasted so much time as an unbeliever. God: "I will restore the years the locust hath eaten."

Yvette Ward
3hEdited

…”to be a human lie detector.” I like that.

Your version is better than 2 truths and a lie…Satan’s lie - God’s Truth

