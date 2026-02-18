Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals
Kate’s Devotional Podcast
8 Lies Satan Uses to Trip You Up
0:00
-5:49

8 Lies Satan Uses to Trip You Up

Work to become the human lie detector!
Kate Dreston's avatar
Kate Dreston
Feb 18, 2026

Does that voice in your head sometimes cause confusion or doubt?

In this 5-minute episode, I list 8 of the common lies Satan tells us and the truth God gives us!

Here are the Bible verse that refutes each lie:

#1 – No one can love you if they knew you - John 3:16

#2 - You will never measure up to what God wants you to be - Philippians 3:7-10 & 2 Corinthians 5:18-21

#3 - You aren’t good enough to get into heaven - Ephesians 2:8-9

#4 - The Bible is too hard for you to understand - 1 John 2:27

#5 - You aren’t lovable or even likable. Genesis 9:6 & Genesis 1:27

#6 - God doesn’t care about your suffering - (Psalm 56:8)

#7 - God wants to punish you by making your life miserable - James 1:2-4 & 1 Peter 1:6-7

#8 - Satan’s Lie: Your sin is unforgivable; it’s too much - Psalm 103:12 & Hebrews 8:12

Check out my free Substack Account for written 1-minute devotionals or more 5-minute podcasts

katedreston.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture