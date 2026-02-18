8 Lies Satan Uses to Trip You Up

Does that voice in your head sometimes cause confusion or doubt?

In this 5-minute episode, I list 8 of the common lies Satan tells us and the truth God gives us!

Here are the Bible verse that refutes each lie:

#1 – No one can love you if they knew you - John 3:16

#2 - You will never measure up to what God wants you to be - Philippians 3:7-10 & 2 Corinthians 5:18-21

#3 - You aren’t good enough to get into heaven - Ephesians 2:8-9

#4 - The Bible is too hard for you to understand - 1 John 2:27

#5 - You aren’t lovable or even likable. Genesis 9:6 & Genesis 1:27

#6 - God doesn’t care about your suffering - (Psalm 56:8)

#7 - God wants to punish you by making your life miserable - James 1:2-4 & 1 Peter 1:6-7

#8 - Satan’s Lie: Your sin is unforgivable; it’s too much - Psalm 103:12 & Hebrews 8:12

