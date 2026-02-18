8 Lies Satan Uses to Trip You Up

Does that voice in your head sometimes cause confusion or doubt?
In this 5-minute episode, I list 8 of the common lies Satan tells us and the truth God gives us!
Here are the Bible verse that refutes each lie:
#1 – No one can love you if they knew you - John 3:16
#2 - You will never measure up to what God wants you to be - Philippians 3:7-10 & 2 Corinthians 5:18-21
#3 - You aren’t good enough to get into heaven - Ephesians 2:8-9
#4 - The Bible is too hard for you to understand - 1 John 2:27
#5 - You aren’t lovable or even likable. Genesis 9:6 & Genesis 1:27
#6 - God doesn’t care about your suffering - (Psalm 56:8)
#7 - God wants to punish you by making your life miserable - James 1:2-4 & 1 Peter 1:6-7
#8 - Satan’s Lie: Your sin is unforgivable; it’s too much - Psalm 103:12 & Hebrews 8:12
