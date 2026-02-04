Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

What fills the rooms where you live?

Most of the time, we have way more things than we actually use or enjoy.

Have you ever thought about what fits in your space that you can’t see or touch?

Proverbs 24:3-4 (NKJV)

By wisdom a house is built,

and through understanding it is established;

through knowledge its rooms are filled

with rare and beautiful treasures.

Let’s work on filling our rooms with:

We are to be devoted to one another in love and honor others above ourselves. Love builds a foundation for a tolerance of all other emotions, good and bad.

Life has its share of heavy times of sadness and hardship, so to have rooms packed with smiles and laughter is truly a gift from God. Every day, make sure you encourage lots of belly laughs!

When you share a living space with someone, disagreements are a normal part of life. Remember to be generous with kindness and compassion while gifting forgiveness.

Too often, we take those we live with for granted. Our words can be harsh and demeaning. We are fortunate to have people who choose to speak words that lift us up rather than tear us down.

There will come a time when those around us need support. Meet that need by using the comfort you’ve received from God and giving it to another from a sympathetic heart.

Loyalty ( 1 Samuel 20 )

Jonathan’s loyalty to his friend David shows how we stand by those we care about through rough times.

Naomi’s unwavering commitment to staying close to her mother-in-law, Ruth, teaches us not to always take the easy route when someone needs our help.

Wrapping Up

Take stock of what is filling the rooms where you live. If you find more negative and destructive things, get rid of them and replace them with something new.

As long as you are breathing, there is time to change.

You don’t need to own a mansion to have a home filled with riches!

