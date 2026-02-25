Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

As Christians, we see the rise of evil in our country.

We understand the stakes are high.

We know the Lord is returning soon.

What can we do while we wait?

In addition to praying and studying the Bible, here are 5 action steps:

1. Place all hope in Christ .

Our hope is not in the world getting better.

It’s not in politicians, pastors, the church, doctors, or even our family.

All our hope and focus must be in Christ alone.

(Psalm 39:7, Philippians 3:20)

2. Oppose Evil.

We must stand for God with every opportunity we are given.

We may not be in a position to effect great change, but we are all called to know what we believe, why we believe it, and to do our best to promote biblical principles where we are.

3. Witness for Christ.

We’ve been given our marching orders.

Matthew 28:16-20 lays out the Great Commission.

Even if God has not called us to go to another city, country, or continent, we can witness right where we are.

4. Encourage each other.

All of us need encouragement as we face these difficult times.

Hebrews 10:25 tells us not to forsake assembling together.

We can be assured this earth has nothing for us; our citizenship is in heaven.

5. Request discernment.

We can’t rely on our feelings in these volatile times.

We need our Savior’s help in discerning how to avoid deception. (James 1:5)

We must stay vigilant.

2 Timothy 4:3 (NASB 1995)

For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine;

but wanting to have their ears tickled,

they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires,

Wrapping Up

2 Timothy 3:1,12 warns that in these last days, perilous times will come, and the godly will be persecuted.

We may not have the power to change the direction of our world, but it’s in our power to do what we can for the Lord.

