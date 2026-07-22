Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Landry's avatar
Diane Landry
9h

There is no other way, than the way of Jesus, my love.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kate Dreston
Angela Serene's avatar
Angela Serene
2d

Love the message! I’m all in.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture