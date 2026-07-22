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Think back to the last time you were sick.

I’m not talking about the sniffles, I mean the kind where you can’t keep anything down, and you are coughing up a lung, wondering if you will even see tomorrow’s sunrise.

In your desperation, you pray the Lord will help you feel better ASAP.

If the Lord answered your prayer and your body went back to normal, it’s easy to praise God and move on.

But what if you didn’t get better? What if your suffering went up a notch and landed you in the hospital?

Would you still praise Him?

Would your faith be strong knowing He could’ve healed you at any time and yet He chose not to?

I don’t want to be the type of Christian who praises Him just because I got what I wanted.

I want my love and praise to be the same even if He doesn’t answer my prayers in the way that I hoped.

It’s in these moments when the pain doesn’t stop, the quick fix doesn’t come, or the healing never happens that faith is tested.

We need to be honest with ourselves.

If we don’t get what we ask for:

Will we still love Him?

Will we still be faithful to Him?

Will we still trust Him?

When life is falling apart around us, we’re either all in, or we’re all out; there’s no in-between.

If we’re all in -

We have to believe that God is faithful, even when it doesn’t feel like it. (1 Corinthians 1:9) We have to believe that God is working for our good, even if it feels like we are just getting knocked down over and over again. (Job 1-42) We have to believe that God is loving and kind, even if it feels like He’s being cruel for letting us suffer. (Psalm 36:5) We have to believe that He loves us enough to watch us struggle so we’ll grow and become stronger before the next trial hits. (James 1:2-4)

Life is hard, but there is no way I’m walking through this life without Him. That road leads to heartache and hell.

What will we choose?

Are we going to love and trust Him even if things get worse?

Are we going to serve Him no matter the cost?

Are we going to release our fears into His capable hands?

When you are walking through the fire of a trial, and things aren’t easy, this is where your faith is defined.

May we be found faithful.

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