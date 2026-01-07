Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Some decisions can be nerve-racking.

The right course of action seems as clear as mud.

Prayer is the first step to making a good decision.

God promises to hear us.

Psalm 145:18a (NKJV)

“The Lord is near to all who call upon Him,”

However, Psalm 66:18 says, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, The Lord will not hear.”

Check your heart - is there any sin hindering your fellowship with God?

If not, you can be assured the Holy Spirit provides what we need to understand how to be obedient.

When making a decision, here are some examples of prayers:

1. “Help me to have wisdom.”

James 1:5 promises God will give us wisdom if we ask and do not doubt.

Ask to hear Him clearly, and that He will close the wrong doors and open the right ones.

2. “ Help me not to lean on my own understanding.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 instructs us to trust in the Lord with all our hearts and not depend on our own intelligence.

Our view of things is so narrow, He sees the bigger picture. We have assurance that God knows the best path for us, even if it has more twists and turns than we’d like.

3. “Give me discernment.”

Having discernment means we are able to apply biblical principles to make wise choices in life.

We develop this skill by having a close relationship with God and studying the Bible’s instructions on how to live our lives. (Romans 12:2)

4. “Give me peace about the decision.”

Peace helps give us confidence that we are on the right track and doing the right thing.

Instead of being anxious about a decision, the Lord promises that if we present our requests to Him with thanksgiving, His peace will guard our hearts. (Philippians 4:6-7)

Did you know God promises to instruct us in the way we should go?

Psalm 32:8a says, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go;”

Trust God today with your decision, He’ll help you know what to do!

