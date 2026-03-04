Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ever tried leading a toddler through a crowded venue?

When I took my little nephew to the zoo, everything attracted his attention, from the animals and snack shops to all the other children.

He was all over the place. Clearly, the safest and best thing would’ve been to follow my lead.

Have you ever been that way with God?

Sometimes when we are walking through life, we tend to be “all over the place.”

Lately, the Lord is humbling me and reminding me of my position in this relationship.

I don’t want to walk beside Him, I want to walk behind Him. Following Him is the safest and best place for me.

As we walk life’s path, keep these 3 things in mind:

1. Follow His lead.

When the Israelites were leaving Egypt, God led with a cloud by day and fire by night (Exodus 13:21).

They understood God was the leader, and their place was behind Him.

Sometimes our perspective can get distorted. We subconsciously elevate ourselves and lower our image of God as if we’re walking together as equals.

God is omnipotent (all-powerful), omniscient (all-knowing), and omnipresent (everywhere present).

2. Keep His pace.

Deuteronomy 31:8a (NKJV) “’And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you.’”

If we pass Him because we want to forge our own way, we might end up in a place He didn’t want us to go.

It’s reassuring to know the Great Shepherd knows exactly how fast we should be walking. Following Him, we’re never going too slow or too fast.

3. Hold onto faith.

If we follow Him, the terrain may be rough, but valleys are temporary (2 Corinthians 4:17).

In time, God leads us back to the mountain tops we could never climb without His leading.

Being steadfast in our faith, we’ll experience blessings beyond our imagination.

Wrapping Up

Are we walking beside or racing ahead of Him today without much thought of our direction?

Or are we following behind Him in humble submission, careful to put our feet into His footprints to show us the way?

