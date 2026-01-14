0:00 -2:55

Do you desire a closer relationship with God?

Do you feel distant from Jesus, and don’t know how to close the gap?

Maybe you feel the Holy Spirit isn’t speaking to you when reading the Bible?

It’s time to regroup, refocus, and recharge.

If something is valuable to us, we take the time and make the effort to keep things on track.

Here are 3 ways to deepen your relationship with the Lord:

1. Soften your heart.

We must be open to instruction, criticism, and change.

“Whoever loves instruction loves knowledge,

But he who hates correction is stupid.”

Proverbs 12:1 (NKJV)

Instead of hardening our hearts by assuming we have nothing to learn, we can open them to understanding more about becoming like Christ.

Keep your heart moldable. We shouldn’t push God away when He uses trials to teach us to rely on Him for everything.

2. Search for valuable treasures in the Bible.

Reading it is not enough. Even people who hate God have read the Bible.

If you seek her as silver,

And search for her as for hidden treasures;

Then you will understand the fear of the Lord,

And find the knowledge of God.

Proverbs 2:4-5

It takes a deliberate decision to dig into the Scriptures to find the meaning. It takes a willing and listening heart to hear what the Holy Spirit wants to teach us.

The reason the Bible is often referred to as a living document is that the same passage can be read many times, revealing new insights each time. (Hebrews 4:12)

3. Make your prayers a conversation.

We speak to God with our voice/heart, and He speaks to us through His Word.

God hears our prayers if we do not harbor sin in our hearts. (Psalm 66:18)

If all we do is come to Him with a list of requests, we miss the sweet fellowship He freely offers.

He craves a deep and meaningful relationship with us. We can ask Him to help us develop it. He promises to answer prayers that align with His will, and this one does. (1 John 5:14)

Growing in your relationship is not an impossible or difficult task, but it does require a desire and commitment.

It will bring abundant peace, purpose, and joy!

