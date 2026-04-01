Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Frick's avatar
William Frick
5d

This hits and it’s more real than most people want to admit.

Because a lot of us have had that exact moment. Strong one day, steady, confident and then something shifts, and suddenly the weight feels heavier than it should.

Elijah didn’t lose his faith.

He just reached the edge of himself.

And I think that’s the part that matters.

We tend to look at moments like that and think something’s wrong with us. Like we’ve fallen off. But what if it’s actually the place where God starts showing us we were never meant to carry it on our own?

What stands out to me is that God didn’t correct Elijah first.

He cared for him.

He met him in the exhaustion, not just the outcome.

That says a lot.

Sometimes what looks like a spiritual failure is really just a signal that we’ve been running on our own strength too long.

And the consistency isn’t in us, it’s in Him.

So yeah, feelings rise and fall. Faith can feel strong one moment and shaken the next.

But God doesn’t move with our emotions.

He stays steady, even when we don’t.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway:

Not that we need to be strong all the time

but that we learn where our strength actually comes from.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kate Dreston and others
Peggianne Wright's avatar
Peggianne Wright
5d

That is so me! Thanks for the encouraging words.

🐾💗🐾

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Dreston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture