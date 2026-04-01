Have you ever had a time where handled your trials with strength only to transform into a wimpy washout when the next problem came into your life?

The prophet Elijah had a similar story in 1 Kings 18:16-39.

He challenged evil King Ahab to a face-off between the false god Baal and Almighty God.

Elijah called fire down from heaven. God miraculously burned up the water-soaked sacrifice.

Everyone who was present acknowledged the one true God that day.

As a result, Queen Jezebel wanted Elijah’s life as revenge.

Elijah should’ve been on a spiritual high from the great miracle that showcased God’s power and might. But when Jezebel put a bounty on his head, he ran in fear.

Alone in the desert, he told God he’d had enough and wanted to die. (1 Kings 19:4)

Where was the fire in his heart? Where was all the faith he had?

The Lord didn’t give up on Elijah. He knew exactly what he needed.

He sent an angel who gave him food to strengthen his body and mind.

Elijah didn’t give up, turns out, Elijah wasn’t as alone as he felt.

The Bible is our manual for how to live life, so what do we learn from Elijah’s situation?

1 - We aren’t alone.

Psalm 138:6 reminds us - He sees us.

He is aware of every situation.

He has a plan, and not any plan, but the best plan for whatever we are going through.

2 - God provides what we need exactly when we need it (not early or late).

Philippians 4:19 promises He will meet all our needs.

He has to know them in order to meet them.

Since His ways are perfect, He does this at just the right time and in just the right way.

3 - Our feelings go up and down, but God is our consistent strength.

Psalm 138:8 states the Lord will fulfill His purpose in us.

How we feel doesn’t matter when we understand God is our solid foundation.

He will carry us when we can no longer walk.

Wrapping Up

What about you?

Can you relate to Elijah experiencing a strong faith one minute and then a soul-crushing fear the next?

God wasn’t finished with Elijah just because he wanted to give up. God helped him see His plan.

God is asking for our faith and obedience today.

I hope our answer will be, “Here I am.”

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