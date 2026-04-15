Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
2h

My grandparents were Mennonite. Still have cousins that are.

It is encouraging me when I remember what my family or friends talk abt how He has been there for them.

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