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My great-great-great-grandfather led a group of Mennonites from Russia to the United States. He, along with other leaders, founded a town and established a Mennonite College that still stands today.

Thankfully, a family member wrote a book about him so I could learn the powerful way God used His life.

“One generation shall praise Your works to another,

And shall declare Your mighty acts.” (Psalm 145:4, NKJV)

It’s important that we share our testimonies. Not just about how God gifted our salvation, but about the times when God does great things.

Don’t we want our kids and grandkids to know that God will help them when they think the situation is hopeless? Or how they can depend on Him when everyone else fails them?

Unfortunately, my parents or grandparents never spoke of the things God did for them or our family. They were Christians, but they just never talked that way.

Why is it important to brag about God’s goodness or highlight wonderful ways He helps us? Here are three reasons:

1 - It is being obedient to His instruction.

Deuteronomy 11:19 provides clear instruction.

We see examples throughout the Bible of times the next generation had never heard what God had done, and they fell away.

“When all that generation had been gathered to their fathers, another generation arose after them who did not know the Lord nor the work which He had done for Israel.” (Judges 2:10)

2 - It brings Him honor and glory.

“Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him;

Talk of all His wondrous works!” (Psalm 105:2)

Praising God for what He has done automatically glorifies Him.

3 - It helps others in their Christian walk.

Having others hear about experiences on our faith journey can encourage and inspire.

Psalm 78 talks about telling the following generations “…that they may set their hope in God, And not forget the works of God…”

Wrapping Up

I can't think of any negative outcomes from sharing how God has impacted our lives.

How do we bring it up?

It might be as easy as saying, “It seems like all we hear about is the terrible news, you want to hear something positive?”

Who’s going to say no to that?

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