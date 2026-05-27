3 "Lasts" a Christian Can't Wait to Experience
The last time you do something is usually sad, but I list 3 "Lasts" that will be amazing!
Hey, do you remember…
the last time you hugged someone before they died.
the last time you watched the kids play a little league game.
the last time you heard that special someone say “I love you.”
the last time you watched the kids head off to school.
the last time you were able to do something you can no longer do.
Most of the time, our “lasts” are sad occasions we will miss, but there are some that we can look forward to.
I want to encourage us with three much anticipated “lasts”:
YOUR LAST TEAR
Revelation 21:4a (NKJV) “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes;”
Tears come when we
feel misunderstood
are the object of someone’s anger
are demeaned and devalued
end a relationship
In heaven, relationships will be perfect.
YOUR LAST PAIN
Rev. 21:4b “There shall be no more pain,”
It’s hard to even imagine human life without
sickness and diseases
failing minds
decaying bodies
decreased energy
In heaven, our bodies will be perfect.
YOUR LAST GOODBYE
Romans 6:23b “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Some of the hardest things to deal with are
the grief of losing someone we love
the loneliness and heartbreak of permanent separation
the ending of a relationship with a special connection
Complete healing from that kind of wound sometimes never happens in this life.
In heaven, we will never have to say goodbye.
Many people are hurting from the “lasts” they are going through, but there is hope — better “lasts” are on the way!
This one hit home. Thank you so much for a much needed devotion.
👍 As usual. Linking once again @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/