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Hey, do you remember…

the last time you hugged someone before they died.

the last time you watched the kids play a little league game.

the last time you heard that special someone say “I love you.”

the last time you watched the kids head off to school.

the last time you were able to do something you can no longer do.

Most of the time, our “lasts” are sad occasions we will miss, but there are some that we can look forward to.

I want to encourage us with three much anticipated “lasts”:

YOUR LAST TEAR

Revelation 21:4a (NKJV) “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes;”

Tears come when we

feel misunderstood

are the object of someone’s anger

are demeaned and devalued

end a relationship

In heaven, relationships will be perfect.

YOUR LAST PAIN

Rev. 21:4b “There shall be no more pain,”

It’s hard to even imagine human life without

sickness and diseases

failing minds

decaying bodies

decreased energy

In heaven, our bodies will be perfect.

YOUR LAST GOODBYE

Romans 6:23b “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Some of the hardest things to deal with are

the grief of losing someone we love

the loneliness and heartbreak of permanent separation

the ending of a relationship with a special connection

Complete healing from that kind of wound sometimes never happens in this life.

In heaven, we will never have to say goodbye.

Many people are hurting from the “lasts” they are going through, but there is hope — better “lasts” are on the way!

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