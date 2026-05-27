Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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Kimberly M Isbell's avatar
Kimberly M Isbell
2d

This one hit home. Thank you so much for a much needed devotion.

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
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The Watchman
2d

👍 As usual. Linking once again @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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1 reply by Kate Dreston
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