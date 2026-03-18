3 Essential Things You Need Before You Will Love Studying the Bible
If you are having a difficult time getting much from your Bible reading, make sure you have these!
Have you ever had these thoughts about reading the Bible?
It’s confusing, and a lot of it doesn’t make sense.
I don’t understand how it applies to my life.
I don’t feel like God speaks to me through it.
Sometimes, those can be true for any Christian.
BUT
It’s not a reason to give up or not try.
#1. You need a desire.
This plays a huge factor!
For example, think back to math class in school. If you didn’t want to learn how to multiply numbers, it would be extremely difficult to learn.
BUT
If you have a desire to learn something, you will put in the necessary effort to learn because there’s a benefit for you.
What about the last phone you purchased? Naturally, you spent time studying and figuring it out because it would eventually make your life easier.
#2. You need to have a relationship with the Holy Spirit, and have faith He will help you learn.
Even Satan knows the Bible. He quoted it to Jesus. (Matthew 4:1-11)
To understand and truly hear what God wants you to do with the Scriptures, you need a relationship with Him.
John 14:26 (NKJV)
“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.”
#3. You need to be committed to it.
The decision to follow Christ is a lifetime commitment.
There are times when we feel close to God, and sometimes we feel distant.
BUT
The Christian life is not about how you feel. There needs to be a decision to read and learn God’s Word.
Wrapping Up
If you want to fall in love with reading the Bible, begin with the chapter that is entirely about God’s Word: Psalm 119. It’s the longest chapter in the Bible, but it’s broken up into small sections. Read one section a day. Then I would suggest the book of John.
Before you begin, ask the Lord:
help my heart to be open to you
help my eyes to see and ears to hear You
help me be obedient
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Excellent advice! Thank you!
What struck me was how often David calls upon God to protect and defend him from his external enemies as if he is always the victim. Jesus flips that around in the Gospels and warns us to be mindful of our own sins first.
I'm glad I read it, Kate.
Thanks for the advice ❤️