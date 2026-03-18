Kate’s Mini Devotionals

Kate’s Mini Devotionals

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truthseeker's avatar
truthseeker
1d

Excellent advice! Thank you!

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michael holt's avatar
michael holt
1d

What struck me was how often David calls upon God to protect and defend him from his external enemies as if he is always the victim. Jesus flips that around in the Gospels and warns us to be mindful of our own sins first.

I'm glad I read it, Kate.

Thanks for the advice ❤️

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